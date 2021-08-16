Scholarships Available for Monomoy Regional High School Students

CHATHAM – Monomoy Dollars for Scholars announced on August 13 that applications for their Continuing Education Scholarships for college students entering their second, third and fourth years will be open in their ChapterNet portal on September 1.

Eligibility is limited to current residents of Chatham, Harwich, or graduates of Monomoy Regional High School.

Deadline for Applications is October 15, 2021 and awards will be given out around December 25.

Scholarships are applied for the upcoming second semester.

Due to interruptions in student’s educations due to COVID-19, deferments can be applied to future classes.

Graduates who applied during high school may update existing applications.

For more information go to Monomoy.dollarsforscholars.org or contact Mrs. Dee Tripp, President at (508) 945-2227

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter