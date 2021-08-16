You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Scholarships Available for Monomoy Regional High School Students

Scholarships Available for Monomoy Regional High School Students

August 16, 2021

CHATHAM – Monomoy Dollars for Scholars announced on August 13 that applications for their Continuing Education Scholarships for college students entering their second, third and fourth years will be open in their ChapterNet portal on September 1.

Eligibility is limited to current residents of Chatham, Harwich, or graduates of Monomoy Regional High School.

Deadline for Applications is October 15, 2021 and awards will be given out around December 25.

Scholarships are applied for the upcoming second semester.

Due to interruptions in student’s educations due to COVID-19, deferments can be applied to future classes.

Graduates who applied during high school may update existing applications.

For more information go to Monomoy.dollarsforscholars.org or contact Mrs. Dee Tripp, President at (508) 945-2227

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 