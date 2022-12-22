Seal Found in Falmouth Cranberry Bog Likely Back Out to Sea

FALMOUTH – An adult male gray seal that was spotted in a Falmouth cranberry bog early this week has likely moved back out to sea, according to animal experts with the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Stranding Biologist Olivia Guerra said this isn’t the first time they’ve seen the animals away from the open ocean, though the bog is several miles from the sea.

“And also just being right near an extremely busy road, Route 28. It’s just not a safe location for him to be—so close to that road area. So that’s why we had some initial concerns,” said Guerra.

She said that IFAW did consider capturing and releasing the animal elsewhere, but that could cause unnecessary stress, considering there seemed to be no immediate danger or health concerns for the seal.

“Our rationale was that he got himself in that area and would be able to get himself out. Ideally, in these situations, we want to give them the benefit of the doubt and have them make their way out of the area on their own.”

Seals are semi-aquatic and can often be found in areas away from the open ocean.

Gray seals are a year-round resident of Cape Cod that can often be found along the region’s coasts and harbors.

Those who find stranded animals can reach out to IFAW at 508 743 9548.