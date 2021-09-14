Yarmouth Seaside Festival To Provide Season’s Last Hurrah

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Seaside Festival is returning on Saturday, October 9th through Sunday, October 10th.

Presented annually on Columbus Day weekend, the festival brings over 125 craft and food vendors and numerous events to Joshua Sears Memorial Field and other nearby areas.

The annual seaside parade has been cancelled in support of the Yarmouth St. Patrick’s Day parade which was rescheduled for September 18, 2021 due to COVID concerns earlier in the year.

Events on Saturday, October 9 will include pumpkin decorating, a pie eating contest, and a bonfire at Bass River Beach.

Sunday events will include the Yarmouth Seaside Festival Road Race and fireworks at Seagull Beach in West Yarmouth.

Additional events will occur on Columbus Day including a sand sculpture contest, and a Canoe/kayak race along the Bass River.

Free parking is available for the event, with VIP parking available at Town Hall or behind Bridgewater State University for five dollars.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter