Second Testing Site to Open Soon on Falmouth Hospital Campus

FALMOUTH – Cape Cod Healthcare is planning to open a second drive-thru coronavirus testing site on the Falmouth Hospital campus.

President and CEO Michael Lauf said that the site will open in the very near future.

“We will make sure that not only do we have and test people that have affiliated physicians with Cape Cod Healthcare, but again, working collaboratively, we’re going to now test everyone that needs a test on the Cape, regardless if they have an affiliated physician or not,” said Lauf.

Lauf added that Cape Cod Healthcare is partnering with the Broad Institute in Boston and Quest Diagnostics to create additional capacity for testing in the case of widespread exposure.

They also have new technology that allows them to complete in-house COVID-19 testing with a turnaround time of four hours.

“We’ll make sure that people have the appropriate orders to get the appropriate test and we’ll turn that around,” said Lauf.

Cape Cod Healthcare and Barnstable County have operated the drive-thru testing facility at Cape Cod Community College since March.

There have been around 4,100 vehicles that have driven through the site since testing began.

Lauf also added that Cape Cod Healthcare has well north of 30 days’ worth of personal protective equipment, including N-95 respirators, surgical gowns, gloves and disinfectant.