Sections Of Route 28 To Close For Sewer Construction

January 26, 2025

Town of Yarmouth seal

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth is notifying residents and commuters that on Monday, January 27, 2025, segments of Route 28 will be closed to accommodate sewer and water construction activities.

The road segment from Pine Grove Road to Long Pond Drive will be closed from Monday, January 27, through Friday, January 31, from 7 am to 5 pm daily.

Afterward, the road segment from Neptune Lane to Seaview Avenue will be closed during the same hours from Monday, February 3, until approximately March 7.

The detour route will utilize Winslow Gray Road and Forest Road.

Route 28 businesses will remain open during construction.

Drivers are asked to drive slowly and proceed with care when navigating the construction and detour roads.

Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


