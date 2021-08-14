Orleans Moving to Fill Vacant Select Board Seat

ORLEANS – Nomination papers are currently available for the unexpired select board position to be filed by a Special Town Election on November 2, 2021.

Papers must be pulled by Thursday, September 9 and returned to the Clerk’s Office/Registrar of Voters by Tuesday, September 14.

Forty-one signatures of Orleans voters are required.

The seat was recently resigned by Cecil Newcomb, whose term had one year remaining.

An Orleans resident for approximately 70 years, Newcomb was a longtime fisherman and operated a mooring business in Orleans.

He did not specify the exact reason for his resignation from the position.

For more information, contact the Town Clerk’s office.

