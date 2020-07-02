Sen. Markey, Rep. Kennedy Both Report $1.9M Fundraising Haul

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Edward Markey raised more than $1.9 million in the past three months, ending the quarter with about $4.8 million in cash left in his campaign account, his campaign manager said Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, Markey’s Democratic primary challenger, also announced he had raised over $1.9 million in the second quarter of the year leaving him with about $4.7 million in cash in his account.

Markey, 73, has served in Congress for decades — first in the House and later in the Senate.

The 39-year-old Kennedy is a member of the state’s most storied political family.