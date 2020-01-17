Sen. Markey to Speak at Yarmouth Democratic Town Committee Dinner

YARMOUTH – U.S. Senator Ed Markey will make a speaking appearance in Yarmouth tomorrow night.
He will be the keynote speaker at the Yarmouth Democratic Town Committee Dinner at The Yarmouth House Restaurant at 6 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Yarmouth and Dennis Democratic Town Committee scholarship programs.
Markey will face a Democratic primary challenge this year from Congressman Joe Kennedy and Shannon Liss-Riordan.
For more information, call Bob Isadore, the committee chairman at 508-362-1696.