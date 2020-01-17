You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sen. Markey to Speak at Yarmouth Democratic Town Committee Dinner

Sen. Markey to Speak at Yarmouth Democratic Town Committee Dinner

January 17, 2020

YARMOUTH – U.S. Senator Ed Markey will make a speaking appearance in Yarmouth tomorrow night.

He will be the keynote speaker at the Yarmouth Democratic Town Committee Dinner at The Yarmouth House Restaurant at 6 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Yarmouth and Dennis Democratic Town Committee scholarship programs.

Markey will face a Democratic primary challenge this year from Congressman Joe Kennedy and Shannon Liss-Riordan.

For more information, call Bob Isadore, the committee chairman at 508-362-1696.

