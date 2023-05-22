You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Senate Budget Proposal Contains $7M for Nauset High Renovations

Senate Budget Proposal Contains $7M for Nauset High Renovations

May 22, 2023

Sean Walsh,CapeCod.com 

EASTHAM – The FY24 budget proposed by the Massachusetts State Senate contains over $7 million in supplemental grant money for the Nauset Regional High School renovation project. 

If the budget is approved, the provision would expand funding to the state School Building Authority to help cover unanticipated costs for construction amid rising costs of both supplies and contractors, said Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.

“This is a way for us to really help school districts who are already working to make sure that these projects get built. And to help the taxpayers who are supporting a good portion of the projects already,” said Cyr.

“You’re paying for this via the Fair Share Amendment that was passed by voters this last November that’s generating additional billion dollars in revenue. So we’re taking 100$ million of that revenue and making sure that we’re getting new school projects built so that we can invest in our future,” said Cyr.

With the provision, the state would be providing about $43 million. Recent estimates have placed the total cost of the rebuild project at over $134 million, a nearly $30 million increase since initial budgeting in 2019.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 