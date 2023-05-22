Senate Budget Proposal Contains $7M for Nauset High Renovations

EASTHAM – The FY24 budget proposed by the Massachusetts State Senate contains over $7 million in supplemental grant money for the Nauset Regional High School renovation project.

If the budget is approved, the provision would expand funding to the state School Building Authority to help cover unanticipated costs for construction amid rising costs of both supplies and contractors, said Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.

“This is a way for us to really help school districts who are already working to make sure that these projects get built. And to help the taxpayers who are supporting a good portion of the projects already,” said Cyr.

“You’re paying for this via the Fair Share Amendment that was passed by voters this last November that’s generating additional billion dollars in revenue. So we’re taking 100$ million of that revenue and making sure that we’re getting new school projects built so that we can invest in our future,” said Cyr.

With the provision, the state would be providing about $43 million. Recent estimates have placed the total cost of the rebuild project at over $134 million, a nearly $30 million increase since initial budgeting in 2019.