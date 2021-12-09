Senate Confirms Rollins as US Attorney for Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) – Boston’s top prosecutor has been narrowly confirmed by the full U.S. Senate to be the next U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, making her the first Black woman to hold the position.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins was confirmed 51-50 Wednesday along party lines, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote.

Some Republican senators had criticized her progressive approach to crime, most notably Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, who said her approach leads to an increase in violent crime. Rollins said her methods, including her decision to not prosecute low-level crimes and to back police reform, are working and violent crime is down in Boston.

