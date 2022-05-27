You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Senate GOP Blocks Domestic Terrorism Bill, Gun Policy Debate

Senate GOP Blocks Domestic Terrorism Bill, Gun Policy Debate

May 27, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) – A bipartisan group of senators is trying to find a compromise on gun legislation.

That’s after Democrats’ first attempt at responding to the back-to-back mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, failed Thursday in the Senate. Republicans blocked debate on a domestic terrorism bill that would have opened debate on hate crimes and gun policy.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will give negotiations about two weeks while Congress is in recess.

The bipartisan group of senators met after the vote and focused on background checks for guns purchased online or at gun shows, red-flag laws designed to keep guns away from those who could harm themselves or others and school security measures.

By Farnoush Amiri and Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 