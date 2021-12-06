You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Senate Leader, Presidential Candidate Bob Dole Dies at 98

Senate Leader, Presidential Candidate Bob Dole Dies at 98

December 6, 2021

Photo by Kevin Rofidal, Creative Commons license

TOPEKA, KS (AP) – Elizabeth Dole has posted on social media that her husband, Republican political icon Bob Dole, has died at age 98.

Dole overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans.

Dole announced in February 2021 that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

During his 36-year career on Capitol Hill, Dole became one of the most influential legislators and party leaders in the Senate, combining a talent for compromise with a caustic wit, which he often turned on himself but didn’t hesitate to turn on others, too.

By John Hanna and Calvin Woodward, Associated Press

