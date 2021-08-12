Markey: Canal Bridge Replacement Project Aided by New Bill

HYANNIS – Following the recent passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Senator Ed Markey outlined how much funding will specifically go towards Massachusetts infrastructure projects.

“This bipartisan infrastructure package includes key funding and policies to begin our physical infrastructure revolution, while starting to solve long unaddressed safety challenges,” said Markey.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill includes legislation from the Bridge Investment Act to assist with the repair and replacement of broken or outdated bridges, of which Markey is an original co-sponsor.

“By investing billions in Massachusetts highways and transit systems,” Markey said.

“We can finally begin the process of replacing the Cape Cod bridges and updating the MBTA to make it more efficient and climate resilient.”

Massachusetts will receive a dedicated $4.2 billion for road improvements, $1.1 billion for bridge replacement and repair, and $2.5 billion for enhancing public transit systems like the MBTA. The total combined for highway and transit systems will be just under $8 billion.

In addition, Massachusetts will receive $63 million for deploying electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and at least $100 million to help expand broadband access across the Commonwealth.

The bill also includes provisions to increase access to safe drinking water and allocate federal funds to expand municipal sewer overflow grant programs to develop systems which notify communities when sewage overflows into their drinking water.