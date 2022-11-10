Senior Environment Corps Conducting Home Radon Testing

HYANNIS – The Senior Environment Corps, a grantee of AmeriCorps, along with their volunteers will be conducting home radon testing for all homeowners on the Cape and the Islands from now until March 31, 2023.

Radon tests will cost $35 and include a confidential lab report as well as postage. Tests may only take place during the colder months of the year while houses are closed and air exchange is at a minimum.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Surgeon General recommend radon testing for homes every other year. Officials also state that the odorless, colorless gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the country.

For testing registration and more information, homeowners are asked to call Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands at 508-394-4630, ext. 524. An AmeriCorps staff member will help register owners and explain the testing procedures.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.Com News Center