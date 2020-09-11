Cape Cod Canal Sensors Tracking Environmental Data

BOURNE – The Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative has continued work to install sensors within the Cape Cod Canal.

Since gaining support from the Seaport Economic Council a few years ago to build a platform for tidal devices, the collaborative has been testing sensors.

They take samples of water to analyze phytoplankton and zooplankton species, along with potential microplastics that are found locally and more.

Recently, MRECo has worked with CoastalOceanVision on their advanced Continuous Particle Imaging Classification System.

Executive Director John Miller said that with the versatility of these sensors, vital data for things such as environmental protection and blue economy development can be collected and important management decisions can be made.

“You have to have information,” Miller explained, “and you can’t have information without sensors.”

Miller added that he and the collaborative are seeking additional state funding for these projects.

He is confident, though, that the state will follow through with aid in order to advance the environmental protection and blue economy development efforts, even if it might take some time.

“They have processes they have to go through to make sure funds are properly distributed,” he said.

Miller thanked Falmouth State Representative David Vieira for his aid on the efforts. Going forward, MRECo is looking to expand the scope of where their testing can be done and to continue tidal energy advancements locally.

