September 11 National Day of Service Event Planned

BARNSTABLE – AmeriCorps Cape Cod and the American Red Cross of Massachusetts Southeastern Chapter will offer volunteer service to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, as part of the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Members and volunteers will support community safety efforts by installing free smoke alarms for residents of Centerville and Hyannis on Monday September 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are proud to partner with the American Red Cross and that our ACC members can provide this valuable service to our community,” said Katherine Garofoli, Program Manager for AmeriCorps Cape Cod.

Barnstable County’s AmeriCorps Cape Cod is a national service program that recruits 24 members to serve on Cape Cod each year.

“Home fires claim 7 lives every day, but having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half. That is why we are partnering with Barnstable County AmeriCorps to install free smoke detectors and share vital fire safety information,” said Allie Donahue, Southeastern Disaster Program Manager with the American Red Cross of Massachusetts.

The American Red Cross Massachusetts Region is part of the largest and most diverse service organization in the United States.

To request a smoke alarm installation residents can call 1-800-564-1234 or visit their website.