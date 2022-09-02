September Proclaimed Emergency Preparedness Month

HYANNIS – September has been proclaimed as Emergency Preparedness Month in Massachusetts by Governor Charlie Baker as peak hurricane season begins.

Residents are encouraged to make plans for how to handle a disaster, including building an emergency kit with supplies and knowing evacuation routes.

“Preparing for every possible emergency may seem like a daunting task, but even a little preparation beforehand can make a big difference during and after an emergency,” said Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Acting Director Dawn Brantley in a statement.

“Taking small, consistent steps over time can ensure that you, your family, and your community are better prepared to withstand the effects of a disaster. We encourage you to complete one task daily throughout September, so that you’ll be more prepared by the end of the month.”

MEMA will be sharing preparation tips each day of September through social media and flyers around the state in multiple languages.

The state website on Emergency Preparedness Month can be found here.

The proclamation comes as the region continues to see a quiet Atlantic hurricane season, despite forecasts calling for more storms.