Service Dog Nonprofit Will Hold Grand Opening in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A local nonprofit that provides service dogs to people is holding a grand opening of their remodeled facility in East Falmouth.

The event will happen at Dogs for Better Lives’ Northeast Campus on Tuesday, April 26th at 1pm.

The group evaluates, trains, and places Autism Assistance Dogs, Hearing Assistance Dogs, and Facility Dogs free of charge.

“Highly trainable, very confident, comfortable in public, and not fazed because we also want these dogs to be happy. We want a dog that wants to work,” said Executive Director Sarah McCraken.

McCracken also said the group tries to be advocates in the service dog industry.

“Just like our clients have the rights to have that dog in public, we also acknowledge that the public has the right to not be affected or impacted by that dog’s presence. So the dog really should be invisible unless needed, or only to the individual,” McCracken said.

The facility in East Falmouth also offers boarding and day care to the public and the money from those services helps fund providing assistance dogs to their clients at no cost.

The Dogs for Better Lives’ Northeast Campus grand opening will feature a tour of the improved facility and a chance to meet the staff.

The event will take place at 188 Nathan Ellis Highway in East Falmouth. Head to Dogs for Better Lives’ site to learn more.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter