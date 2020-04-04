Seven Lower Cape Nonprofits Collaborating to Support Community

HYANNIS – Several Lower Cape nonprofits have joined together in a collaboration to help support the community during this time of crisis.

They include Cape Cod Children’s Place, The Community Development Partnership, The Family Pantry of Cape Cod, Helping Our Women (HOW), Homeless Prevention Council, Lower Cape Outreach Council, and WE CAN.

Their collaboration is focused on removing barriers to human service delivery, a critical service during the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofits said that any member of the community is welcome to reach out to receive free, confidential services provided by these organizations regardless of income or immigration status.

If residents need assistance with food, they should contact the Family Pantry of Cape Cod or the Lower Cape Outreach Council for drive up services.

HOW is providing to-go bags of food and personal products.

For emergency funds and financial support services, residents should contact the Lower Cape Outreach Council, the Homeless Prevention Council, or HOW.

WE CAN provides Financial Empowerment sessions on budgeting, debt management and financial know-how.

Small businesses needing assistance or legal support should contact The Community Development Partnership or WE CAN.

The Cape Cod Children’s Place provides a range of services for families through support, education and referrals.