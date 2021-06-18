You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Several injuries reported, traffic tied up after crash eastbound before “alley” section of Route 6

Several injuries reported, traffic tied up after crash eastbound before “alley” section of Route 6

June 18, 2021

DENNIS – A three-vehicle crash was reported in Dennis early Friday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 6 eastbound under the overpass for exit 78B (Old exit 9B). At least two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Heavy traffic delays were reported in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

