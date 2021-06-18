DENNIS – A three-vehicle crash was reported in Dennis early Friday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 6 eastbound under the overpass for exit 78B (Old exit 9B). At least two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Heavy traffic delays were reported in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Several injuries reported, traffic tied up after crash eastbound before “alley” section of Route 6
June 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
