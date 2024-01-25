Sewer Installation To Begin On Barnstable’s West Main Street

CENTERVILLE – The Town of Barnstable is advising residents that on Monday, January 29, town contractors will begin sewer installation on West Main Street from Route 28 to Strawberry Hill Road.

The roadway section will be closed on Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 5 pm as weather permits, with access to West Main Street restricted to residents and emergency responders.

Traffic monitors will be on-site to shepherd traffic, with businesses in the affected area remaining accessible via Route 28.

Sewer expansion is part of the greater Route 28 East Sewer Expansion as part of the Town’s Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan.

