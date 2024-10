BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable has hired contractors to conduct sewer repair work on a section of Phinney’s Lane between Old Hot Bottom Road and Cape Cod Lane tomorrow, October 4, 2024.

Work will occur from 7 am to 5 pm, with on-site traffic control implementing an alternating one-lane pattern to keep traffic moving.

Residents and commuters should expect delays and drive carefully when moving through the area while the work, projected to be completed in a single day, is ongoing.