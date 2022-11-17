Shark Conservancy to Raise Money for Veteran Charters

NORTH CHATHAM – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy will be raising money to provide military veterans with the opportunity to partake in the organization’s white shark charters next year.

During Giving Tuesday, a worldwide movement that encourages people to give back to positive causes on November 29, the AWSC will be working to give these experiences to veterans for the second consecutive year.

The organization partnered with Heroes in Transition to offer excursions to over 20 vets.

Each trip aboard the charters, which run from July through October, costs $2,500 and features local naturalists in their efforts to track and preserve biodiversity across the region.

More details can be found at the AWSC’s website.