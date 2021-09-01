Cape Cod Shark Research Program Receives Funding Boost

PROVINCETOWN – The Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown has received major funding from the National Park Service and the State of Massachusetts to establish a new Shark Ecology Research Program.

The CCS received funding from the National Park Service and the State of Massachusetts, respectively totaling $386,000 and $75,000.

The basis of the program is an ongoing study conducted by Bryan Legare, Shark Ecology Research Program Manager in the Center’s Marine Geology Department.

The goal is to examine the relationship between white shark behavior and habitat use in the shallow nearshore waters off the Cape Cod National Seashore to understand how sharks use the environment.

Over the past three summers, Legare has deployed acoustic receivers in a study area at Head of the Meadow Beach in North Truro, as well as Nauset Beach in 2020.

The receivers record the acoustic signal of previously tagged white sharks as they enter the area, allowing scientists to track their movements.

Shark movements are analyzed with sonar data of the seabed and other oceanographic data to determine the areas and times in which sharks frequent nearshore waters.

The information gathered will be used to help federal, state, and local officials develop science-based management strategies to minimize potential interactions between humans and sharks.

The study originated from a collaborative effort between the CCS Geology Department and state shark biologist, Dr. Greg Skomal.

“This program developed directly out of questions the local community has over the re-emergence of the white shark population along the nearshore waters of Cape Cod,” said Legare.

“As we share space with sharks, seals, and other wildlife,” he said, “the best course of action is to understand their role in the ecosystem through interdisciplinary science; to understand how these organisms use resources, move among to grow and survive in the habitats we share.”

The funding from the National Park Service will increase the number of Cape Cod National Seashore beaches included in the study to five.

The project has also received support from local businesses and community members in the form of fundraising events and public speaking events.

“This is a terrific opportunity for Bryan, and for the Center to add to our understanding of the marine ecology and to shed light on the factors that influence shark activity off our beaches,” said CCS President and CEO Rich Delaney.

“It is another example of the center’s ecosystem based approach to all of its marine and coastal research and an exciting opportunity to continue our collaboration with key colleagues,” said Delaney.

