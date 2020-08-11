Shark Week Trivia Battle Takes Place Tuesday Night

CHATHAM – A virtual shark trivia contest will be held Tuesday night to celebrate the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy will be hosting the event on Facebook Live in association with Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. Experts will face off to answer questions, ranging from shark sciences to pop culture.

Viewers are invited to pre-register and submit questions of their own. A prize will be awarded to one individual who submits a question.

The event begins at 7 p.m. To learn more, click here.