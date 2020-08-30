Sign Dispute Continues in Orleans

ORLEANS – A local business owner is battling with the Town of Orleans over the status of his establishment’s sign.

Scott Feen is the owner of the Atlantic Workshop, which is located along Main Street. The shop offers unique furniture, art, and more. Prior to moving to Orleans with his family, Feen had been doing work in Chatham for a decade.

Feen describes the workshop as a “customary home occupation” and a dream job. The site has the same address as the Feen residency, as the workshop is in a residential zone.

This has been a point of contention between Feen, town officials, and neighbors in recent years.

Feen claims that all steps provided by Orleans officials have been followed to this point, adding that opponents have been hindering his business’ ability to integrate into the local community.

Conditions in years past have been imposed on the workshop by the Orleans Zoning Board of Appeals, Feen said.

“Those conditions made it very tough to have a business,” Feen said.

“In essence, any other business would have failed.”

Those conditions in the past included ceasing operations daily at 6 p.m., keeping Feen as the lone full-time employee, and prohibiting signs advertising the services.

The board also required an annual review of the conditions up until this past November, as the annual review for the Atlantic Workshop has been done away with.

Still, Feen said that opponents have persisted. He added that those against the sign–a capsized boat with the workshop’s name printed on it–would negatively impact the neighborhood, which he described as a commerce center.

Dealing with that “hostility,” he explained, has been a challenge.

“We thought we’d be adding to the community, and certainly not taking away from it,” Feen said.

In the latest developments, the Zoning Board of Appeals is set to take the situation up once more with Feen and neighbors on Wednesday. Feen and the town are also going to court over the issue with the sign on October 18 with the Orleans Superior Court.

Feen believes that these are issues being solved through arbitrary lawsuits initiated by a vocal minority, which puts an unnecessary debt burden on taxpayers.

“I’m not asking for anything beyond what every other single business in this town has been granted,” Feen explained.

“I’m asking for what’s fair, and for a few people to say, ‘No, we’ll fight you for years on this and use other taxpayer’s money to do so,’ that seems ridiculous to me.”