Small Business Film Screening at Cape Cinema

DENNIS – A documentary about the struggles small businesses have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic will screen at Cape Cinema in Dennis.

Hello, Bookstore centers on a bookshop in Massachusetts as it’s impacted by the pandemic, prompting the community to rally together to save it.

Co-founder and CEO of Love Live Local Amanda Converse explained why her organization wanted to host a screening of the film.

“It’s about how our small businesses are so integral to our sense of place and how much they mean to community character and community spirit,” she said.

Although the documentary was shot in Lenox, Converse said Western Massachusetts and Cape Cod have similarities because both regions have seasonal tourism and strong year-round communities.

After the screening, there will be a panel discussion featuring small business owners from Cape Cod to address local economic challenges.

The panel will feature Tom Deegan of Mom + Pops in Chatham, Jana Faiky from Fitness Directions in Falmouth, and Vicky Titcomb of Titcomb’s Bookshop in Sandwich.

Converse said business owners are still facing challenges from the pandemic.

“There are supply chain issues. We definitely have staffing issues that are exacerbated by the housing problems we have on the Cape,” she said.

Converse added that some people are still practicing caution with COVID risks, so numbers for things like live events and eating out may not have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“The documentary is a love letter to a disappearing analogue culture and struggle to sustain, and remain viable and relevant in today’s digital marketplace,” said Cape Cinema Executive Director Josh Mason.

Hello, Bookstore will be shown at Cape Cinema on Wednesday, November 16 at 7pm.

Learn more about the film through Love Live Local or find tickets through Cape Cinema.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter