Small Pet Adoption Fees Waived in Brewster This Weekend

BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League of Boston is holding a special event this weekend to promote small pet adoption.

The “Some-Bunny is Waiting for You This Easter!” adopt-a-thon will take place on Saturday April 9 and Sunday April 10, from 1:00pm to 6:00pm on both days. All adoption fees will be waived for small animals at the group’s Brewster location.

Communications and Media Relations Officer Mike DeFina listed some of the benefits of bringing home pets like birds, rabbits, or gerbils.

“Small animals are great if you don’t have a huge house or don’t have as much space. They’re kept in enclosures, but these small animals are fun and there are so many things that you can do with them,” he said.

DeFina said some pet-owners use clicker training to teach social creatures like bunnies and guinea pigs to come when they’re called or to sit-up on command.

“When we adopt an animal out, that allows space for another animal to come in that we care for,” he said.

The ARL’s Boston and Dedham locations are also participating in the event, which is held in association with the MSPCA, Northeast Animal Shelter, Dakin Human Society, and Lowell Humane Society.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter