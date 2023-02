BOURNE – Trash and recycling pickups for Bourne originally set for Tuesday, February 28 have been postponed due to snow accumulation in the forecast.

Regular service will resume on Wednesday, March 1. Pickups will happen in Buzzards Bay that day, while crews will be at Monument Beach on March 2 and in both Pocasset as well as Cataumet on March 3.

Residents with any questions are advised to reach out to the town’s Department of Public Works.