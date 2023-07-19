South Yarmouth Man Found in Woman’s Moving Car Arrested

YARMOUTH – 36-year-old Jailton dos Santos of South Yarmouth has been arrested on charges of breaking and entering a vehicle after a woman found him in the backseat of her moving car.

After she discovered Santos hiding under a coat while she was still driving Monday morning, he fell out of the open back door.

A Yarmouth police officer patrolling near the exit ramp from the Mid-Cape Highway later found the woman outside of her car attempting to dial 911.

She reported the incident to him and said she hadn’t noticed anything unusual after leaving a friend’s house.