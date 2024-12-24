SouthCoast Wind Has Been Approved

NANTUCKET – The Biden Administration has announced the federal approval of the SouthCoast Wind project.

SouthCoast is the nation’s 11th commercial-scale offshore wind energy project approved under President Biden’s leadership. It is expected to generate up to 2.4 gigawatts of electricity for Massachusetts and Rhode Island, enough to power more than 840,000 homes.

The project area is about 26 nautical miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and 20 miles south of Nantucket.

According to the United States Department of the Interior, SouthCoast includes the construction of up to 141 wind turbine generators, with export cables potentially making landfall at Brayton Point, Somerset or in Falmouth.

“The approval of the SouthCoast Wind Project today demonstrates the strength of our collaborative process to deploy offshore wind. To help inform our decisions, our environmental reviews continue to integrate leading scientific research with key insights from Tribal Nations, states, other government agencies, industry, environmental groups, and ocean users,” said Bureau of Ocean Energy Management director Elizabeth Klein.

While the Biden Administration has supported the industry, President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to end it on the first day he returns to the White House.