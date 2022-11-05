Special Commission to Review Nuclear Decommissioning Impacts

PLYMOUTH – State lawmakers have approved the creation of a special commission that will study the economic and environmental impacts of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning process that could potentially discharge wastewater into Cape Cod Bay.

Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran said the commission will complete a report of their findings by November 1, 2024, which will also include at least four public hearings on the matter.

“One in Dukes County, one Plymouth, one Bristol and one in Barnstable. And the discharge of spent fuel pool water is going to be prohibited until 90 days after the completion of that report,” Moran said.

“That will give a time not only for review of the findings but review of all the public comments. There are oftentimes chemicals of emerging concern that come about. We’re looking at all of the discharge elements.”

Holtec International, the company responsible for the decommissioning, previously said discharge into the Bay was only one of several options they are exploring, and they are following all rules and regulations.

They said they have no plans to discharge the water at this time.

The commission was approved in a $3.8 billion relief package passed by state lawmakers and now awaiting Governor Charlie Baker’s signature.