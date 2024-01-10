Sponsors Announced For Upcoming Blue Economy Career Day At 4Cs

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Blue Economy Foundation and its organizing partners have announced the sponsors for the upcoming 2024 WaterWORKS Blue Economy Career Day on Tuesday, January 16 at Cape Cod Community College.

The half-day program will provide regional high school students in Barnstable, Plymouth, Dukes, and Nantucket counties with an up-close showcase of potential jobs in the growing “Blue Economy” sector, with exhibits, demonstrations, and activities highlighting lucrative opportunities to help the state in its transition to a sustainable marine economy.

This year’s sponsors include Avangrid, Bay State Wind/Orsted, Beacon Marine Construction Co., Cape Cod 5 Savings Bank, The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, Housing Assistance Corporation, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority, Massachusetts Marine Trades Association, MassHire Cape & Islands Workforce Board, Woods Hole, and Vineyard Offshore.

“It is our pleasure to once again host WaterWORKS at Cape Cod Community College,” said Dr. John Cox, President of 4Cs. “The future of our regional workforce lies in the Blue Economy, which makes this event a real game-changer for employers, our current students, and future students.

“With the Frank and Maureen Wilkens Science and Engineering Center on campus, serving as the new hub for STEM education in our region and beyond, the modern programs that are training the next generation of Blue Economy professionals, we stand ready to play a prominent role in addressing these needs into the future.”

Nearly 400 students and 50 blue industry businesses and organizations are expected to attend the event.

To register, click here.