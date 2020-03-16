You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Spouse of Cape’s First Coronavirus Patient Also Tests Positive for Virus

March 16, 2020

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (REPC) has confirmed that the second case of COVID-19 is the wife of the Sandwich man who was the first confirmed.

Cape Cod Healthcare stated on Saturday morning that the man in his 60’s tested positive for the virus.

His wife, a staff member of the Barnstable Community Innovation School was sent home on March 6 after showing symptoms, according to statement from the Barnstable Public School District.

The Barnstable County REPC said that with the newest revelation, it’s even more important for older adults or those with underlying health conditions to stay at home and avoid gatherings.

Barnstable Public Schools Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown sent a message to staff and families over the weekend, asking that those with the Barnstable Community Innovation School quarantine for the next few days and watch for signs and symptoms of the virus.

