State Announces $1.25 Million To Protect 166 Acres Of Land In Chappaquiddick

EDGARTOWN – The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs recently announced $7.5 million in grant funding to protect land in Massachusetts through the Landscape Partnership Grant Program.

The award will include $1.25 million allocated to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission and the Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation to protect 166 acres of land at Pimpneymouse Farm in Chappaquiddick.

The Pimpneymouse project adjoins 612 acres of protected open space and allows for the potential connection of numerous trails in the area.

The awards will conserve over 2,000 in total acreage through six projects as part of an effort to increase climate resilience throughout the state.

“Land conservation is a significant part of our climate strategy. Our natural lands are the original carbon capturers and will serve as an important tool as we ramp up our efforts to reduce emissions,” said EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper.

“The projects being awarded are tremendous examples of ways agencies and organizations can work together to protect properties from the impacts of climate change,” she said.

The program will also support the “Forests as Climate Solutions Initiative” to preserve the state’s forested lands.