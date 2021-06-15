State Unveils $2.65 Billion FY22 Plan

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced the $2.655 billion Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) Capital Plan that will make investments in housing, transportation, climate resiliency and other statewide issues.

The plan also makes investments in health and human services, education and programs that help support recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposal sets aside $87 million for five major renovation projects across the state’s higher education system, including investments for colleges and universities focused on high-demand industries such as STEM and health care, fields that Baker said are crucial to the economic recovery effort.

The Economic Development Bond Bill and Transportation Bond Bill signed by Baker last year will also be included in the plan, which aims to promote economic growth for the transportation system as residents return to work.

“As Massachusetts emerges from the pandemic, our FY22 Capital Plan aims to strengthen and modernize infrastructure throughout the Commonwealth in ways that promote opportunity,” said Baker in a statement.

“These meaningful investments will encourage economic growth and strengthen existing initiatives around housing, climate resiliency, health and human services, and food security — critical priorities that have proven even more important as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.”

$146 million will go towards the production and preservation of affordable housing, including $5 million for housing choice grants, and $110 million will support state-aided public housing.

For the full FY22 plan, visit the state’s official website.