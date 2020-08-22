State Announces Grants for River and Wetland Restoration

WELLFLEET – The state has announced more than $798,000 in state grant funds for four ecological restoration projects in the towns of Plymouth, Mattapoisett, Wellfleet and Truro.

The projects help local partners remove aging dams, restore historic wetlands, and improve floodplain habitat and storage.

They include $200,000 for the Foothills Preserve/West Beaver Dam Brook Restoration Project in Plymouth, $50,000 for the Mattapoisett Bogs Restoration Project and $500,000 for the Herring River Estuary Restoration Project in Wellfleet.

“River and wetland restoration projects are an important part of our Administration’s efforts to protect residents, businesses and natural resources from the impacts of climate change,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

“Our administration is proud to collaborate with our federal and local partners on these projects that support local jobs, improve public safety, and increase access to outdoor recreation opportunities.”

The river and wetland restoration grants are administered by the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Ecological Restoration.

“The Herring River Estuary Restoration Project is climate resiliency policy in action. The threat of disruption due to the climate emergency is very real and our response needs to include tangible investment that takes substantive action to buttress the impact of rising sea level and worsening storms,” said Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.

“I’m grateful to the Department of Ecological Restoration for its willingness to mobilize real dollars and work with local partners to protect our coasts and make this project a reality.”