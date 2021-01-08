You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Audit: Few Newly Retired State Employees Getting Timely Benefits

State Audit: Few Newly Retired State Employees Getting Timely Benefits

January 8, 2021

BOSTON – A recent report from State Auditor Suzanne Bump revealed that just three percent of newly retired state employees received initial benefit payments from the Massachusetts State Retirement Board on time.

Bump’s audit credits incomplete and inaccurate information entered by retirees and the state as the main cause of delayed payments, along with the retirement of skilled payroll and human resource employees across the state government in recent years following the introduction of the Early Retirement Incentive Program in 2015.

The audit, which recorded statistics from July of 2017 to June of 2019, showed that not even 200 of the roughly 6,000 new state retirees received their first monthly benefits on time. On average, those payments took about four months to be received.

To read the entire audit, click here.

