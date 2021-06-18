You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Audit Claims Missteps in Protecting Disabled People

June 18, 2021

BOSTON – A report published by Massachusetts State Auditor Suzanne Bump’s office claims that there were multiple missteps taken by the Disabled Persons Protection Commission in recent years.

The audit, which covers July 1 of 2017 through June 30 of 2019, maintains that the commission often failed to respond to incidents in a timely manner and also lacked a system to mark people with multiple abuse allegations against disabled people.

According to the report, 63% of initial responses to investigations by the DPPC were finished after the 10-day regulation period had passed, while 85% of investigation reports were not finished within 30 days.

The audit also reports that seven individuals who had at least three reports of suspected reports did not have files featuring that information.

Bump’s office stated that these findings highlight potential danger for victims of abuse.

