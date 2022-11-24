State Awards Restoration Grants to Local Projects

BREWSTER – The state has announced $11.8 million in grant funds for ecological restoration projects, with several recipients located on Cape Cod and the Islands.

Brewster received $200,000 for adaptive management of the completed Freemans Pond Restoration.

The Mill Brook Restoration in Chilmark was awarded $100,000 for construction for one of Martha’s Vineyard’s first culvert replacement projects.

Truro got $400,000 for project management expenses of the Pamet River Restoration project as it works to restore tidal habitats.

The Upper Bass River Wetland Restoration in Yarmouth received $165,000 for a culvert replacement for the project.

A series of projects restoring former commercial cranberry bogs were also awarded funds including $100,000 for the Upper Coonamessett River Restoration in Falmouth and $400,000 for the Cold Brook Restoration in Harwich.

Nantucket’s Windswept Cranberry Bogs Restoration also received $400,000, as well as $350,000 for Yarmouth’s Bayview Cranberry Bogs Restoration.

“The Cape and Islands’ natural environment will benefit immensely from these grant monies which will be used to restore wetlands, grasslands, stream systems, salt marshes, and tidal areas in order to support habitat for animals and plants, increase climate resilience, and improve water quality,” said Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.

The grants were announced through the state’s Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Ecological Restoration (DER).

The majority of the grant money came from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, while roughly $400,000 came from the DER’s budget.

