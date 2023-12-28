State Bolsters Wetland and Flood Protections

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection recently issued draft regulations to strengthen wetlands and increase storm water resilience through nature-based flood control measures to protect coastal shorelines and infrastructure.

“Data tells us that inland and coastal flooding are two of the biggest threats to Massachusetts. The storms we saw this summer showed us that there is no time to waste,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper in a statement.

“These updates strike a balance to preserve and protect development along our waterways. These changes also present Massachusetts with another opportunity to lead – we’re promoting the most cutting-edge nature-based solutions along our coastlines.”

The regulations would implement performance standards such as requiring the elevation of new developments in coastal floodplains and reducing new development in vulnerable areas to protect the nearly 2.5 million people living in the state’s coastal communities.

MassDEP said that it would accept public comments on the regulations through March 1.