State Digital Equity Plan Approved

BOSTON – A statewide “digital equity” plan in Massachusetts has received approval from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

Governor Maura Healey says the plan will help close the “digital divide” and bring high-speed reliable Internet access to every community.

The federal approval will unlock access to additional funding to implement digital equity programs. The Executive Office of Economic Development is collaborating with the Massachusetts Broadband Institute.

Digital equity plans are also being developed on Cape Cod. A draft was put out for public comment earlier this month in Bourne. The town of Orleans is hosting an upcoming digital equity community workshop at the senior center on April 9th.