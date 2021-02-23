State Adopts New Family Co-Pay Model

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care has recently adopted a new co-pay model for families receiving state subsidies for childcare.

The new plan aims to make childcare more accessible for families across the state. Income for families up to the federal poverty level will be exempt.

The EEC anticipates that average co-payments will drop from 10% to just over 2% per month, and that about 58% of Massachusetts families will be required to provide a co-payment, as opposed to roughly 72%.

Education Secretary James Peyser said that the plan will ensure that co-payments are fair for families across Massachusetts as certain incomes rise.