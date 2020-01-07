You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Grants to Aid Yarmouth, Dennis With Technology Upgrades

State Grants to Aid Yarmouth, Dennis With Technology Upgrades

January 6, 2020

State Representative Tim Whelan (R-Brewster) delivers a passionate address on the House floor Tuesday before a vote to pass a bill to ban hand-held cellphone use while driving. Screen grab from a House Chamber video.

YARMOUTH – The towns of Yarmouth and Dennis are getting money from the state for technology upgrades.

Dennis will receive $21,500 to be used toward establishing an electronic permitting system. The Town of Yarmouth will receive $100,000 to expand their fiber optic network.

The grants were announced on Monday by First Barnstable State Representative Tim Whelan. They come from the Community Compact Information Technology Grant Program.

 “I am very grateful to the Baker-Polito administration for their continued support of our municipalities in the 1st Barnstable District through the Community Compact Program,” said Whelan. 

“My office worked closely with our partners in local government to help get them enrolled in this program and it continues to pay dividends in enhanced performance and delivery of services to local residents, at no additional cost to the taxpayer.”

Formed in January 2015, the Community Compact Cabinet is Chaired by Lt Governor Karyn Polito and is composed of several cabinet secretaries and staff.  

Member towns apply for grant opportunities in areas such as Best Practices, Efficiency & Regionalization, as well as Information Technology.  

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Matt Pitta

Matt Pitta has been covering Cape-centric news for more than two decades. A three-time Edward R. Murrow award recipient, Pitta has also served as a professor of journalism at Emerson College and Suffolk University, both in Boston.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 