State Grants to Aid Yarmouth, Dennis With Technology Upgrades

YARMOUTH – The towns of Yarmouth and Dennis are getting money from the state for technology upgrades.

Dennis will receive $21,500 to be used toward establishing an electronic permitting system. The Town of Yarmouth will receive $100,000 to expand their fiber optic network.

The grants were announced on Monday by First Barnstable State Representative Tim Whelan. They come from the Community Compact Information Technology Grant Program.

“I am very grateful to the Baker-Polito administration for their continued support of our municipalities in the 1st Barnstable District through the Community Compact Program,” said Whelan.

“My office worked closely with our partners in local government to help get them enrolled in this program and it continues to pay dividends in enhanced performance and delivery of services to local residents, at no additional cost to the taxpayer.”

Formed in January 2015, the Community Compact Cabinet is Chaired by Lt Governor Karyn Polito and is composed of several cabinet secretaries and staff.

Member towns apply for grant opportunities in areas such as Best Practices, Efficiency & Regionalization, as well as Information Technology.