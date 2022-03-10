You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State High Court Weighs Legalizing Medically Assisted Death

State High Court Weighs Legalizing Medically Assisted Death

March 10, 2022

Photo courtesy of Swampyank, Creative Commons License

BOSTON (AP) – A retired doctor with terminal cancer is the focus of a case before Massachusetts’ highest court over whether medically assisted death should be permitted in the state.

The state Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments Wednesday in an appeal brought by Dr. Roger Kligler, a 70-year-old Falmouth resident diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Lawyers for Kligler argued that involuntary manslaughter charges should not apply to physicians who prescribe lethal medication to terminally ill, competent adults. State Attorney Maura Healey’s office maintained the question is best left for the state Legislature.

The high court is expected to rule later.

From The Associated Press

