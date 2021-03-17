Pandemic Relief and Vote-By-Mail Bills Win Beacon Hill Support

HYANNIS – The state House of Representatives recently passed two measures to improve unemployment and provide relief for employers as well as extend vote-by-mail.

The first act allows emergency COVID-19 paid sick leave and proposes $75 million in federal funds to reimburse employers.

It also would provide tax credit for unemployed workers with household incomes below 200 percent of the poverty level, waive penalties for missed tax payments on unemployment benefits received in 2020 and authorize up to $7 billion to replenish the Unemployment Insurance (UI) trust fund.

The bill would also create a commission to study the long-term solvency of the UI trust fund, limit increases in employer unemployment insurance contributions, and exclude forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans from taxable gross income for small businesses.

The legislation passed the House in a unanimous 155-0 vote.

“I’ve seen firsthand on the Cape & Islands the toll that the pandemic has taken on workers and small businesses,” said Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative and supporter of the bill Dylan Fernandes in a statement.

“This bill will support our hard working residents, including those that have lost their jobs during this time of crisis, and will give small businesses the financial backing they need to make it through the final stages of the pandemic.”

The House also passed an extension of vote-by-mail until June 30, ensuring it as an option for all municipal elections during the first half of 2021.

It was originally set to expire at the end of March.

The bill including the extension also allows cities and towns to provide early in-person voting or postpone municipal elections and caucuses scheduled before June 30 until August 1.

The legislation also includes requirements for local election officials to provide accommodations for voters with disabilities who may have difficulty accessing paper mail-in ballots.