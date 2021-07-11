State Invests in Summer Fun

HYANNIS – The state has awarded $1.5 million to 55 programs which comprise the 2021 Summer Nights Initiative.

The 55 programs will be held at 80 locations throughout the state, and will offer a variety of recreational and educational activities for children, teens, and young adults.

The initiative has expanded immensely since 2019, when programs at only 20 locations were offered.

Yoga, basketball skills, skills and tournaments, dance, volleyball, nature exploration, and cooking are some of the activities and courses offered through the program.

Educationally focused courses that teach things like leadership skills and poetry will also be offered.

Summer Nights, which started earlier this week, is set to run until August 20.

As part of the program, Boston Harbor will be providing Summer Nights participants with free ferry passes to the Boston Harbor Islands.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), which runs Summer Nights, will hold free Learn to Swim programs across the state for those interested.

The swimming courses are two weeks long and teach adults as well as children.

For further information on programming, check the DCR’s website here.