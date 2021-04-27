State Issues Grant for Youth Substance Use Recovery

BOSTON – The state has issued $720,000 to the organization Young People in Recovery to provide adults going through substance addition recovery.

The money comes from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Areas throughout the state in need of attention will be receiving support networks through the grant funding. The networks, according to state officials, will offer support and life skills to residents aged 18 to 25.

The state added that the program, which is slated to launch this month, has the capacity to serve roughly 1,400 people each year./