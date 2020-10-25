State Leaders Address Future Housing Challenges

CENTERVILLE – State legislators recently joined the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod during a virtual meeting to discuss the landscape and challenges surrounding the local housing industry.

As home prices on the Cape and Islands continue to rise, elected officials called for changes to ensure that the area and its market can be accessible to as many people as possible.

Cape & Islands State Senator Julian Cyr joined other officials during the meeting in calling for increased housing production, as inventory levels within the region have reached historic lows.

Both the state and local levels of government, he added, have to play a role in making that a reality.

“I think it’s really important that we talk about how these restrictionist housing policies really are not serving our communities well,” Cyr said.

First Barnstable State Representative Tim Whelan said that with the new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal coming in the future, the region has to continue to create a year-round economy and entice others to find their careers–and thus, homes–in the area.

“We want to make sure that our Cape Cod is a safe Cape Cod, it’s a sustainable Cape Cod,” Whelan said, “but we also have to make sure that this is an attainable Cape Cod.”