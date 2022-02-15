State Mask Advisory Loosened for Fully Vax’d Residents

BOSTON – Tuesday’s update from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) saw the state’s face covering advisory amid the coronavirus pandemic loosened for residents who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Now, the DPH advises that fully vaccinated people wear a face covering while indoors if they have a weakened immune system, if they’re at a heightened risk for severe disease due to age or an underlying condition, or if someone within their household has a weakened immune system, a higher risk of disease, or is unvaccinated.

The DPH pointed to improving virus indicators as well as the state’s relatively high acceptance of the vaccines. According to the CDC, just over 77% of Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated–good for the fifth highest percentage of all 50 states.

The indoor mask advisory excludes people’s actual homes.

Those who still are not vaccinated are urged by the state to continue wearing masks while indoors.

Some mandatory masking situations still are in effect within Massachusetts; people are still required to wear a face covering while aboard public transportation or within a medical facility, for example.

To learn more, visit mass.gov’s webpage on mask requirements and advisories.